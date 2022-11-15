A government minister has cautioned defence contractors that they will be scrutinised for cyber risks, including their sub-contractors and down-stream suppliers.
"Defence primes and sub-contractors are regularly targeted by state-based actors and criminals, due to the large volumes of sensitive and personal information and data they hold," the Assistant Minister for Defence told a conference in Canberra on Tuesday.
He urged all contractors to sign up to as a partner in the cyber security community run by the Australian Cyber and Security Centre.
"Because cyber security is not a point in time capability, nor one that can be divorced from the supply chains that will increasingly be part of the development and delivery of complex capability," he said.
"So you can expect Defence to look increasingly closely at how you are ensuring your sub-contractors and down-stream suppliers maintain the integrity of Defence capability.
"As the Minister with responsibility for ICT policy in the Defence portfolio, I will be prioritising cyber-security considerations in every decision I make."
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
