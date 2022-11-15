The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dekeiya Cohen does Canberra Capitals heavy lifting while stars are injured

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dekeiya Cohen is the Capitals' leading scorer and rebounder this season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Capitals are refusing to wallow in self pity, but import Dekeiya Cohen says they need a collective effort to turn their season around against a title favourite this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.