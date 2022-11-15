The Canberra Capitals are refusing to wallow in self pity, but import Dekeiya Cohen says they need a collective effort to turn their season around against a title favourite this weekend.
The Capitals alarm bells are already going off after just three games and conceding an average of more than 100 points in each of those defeats.
There will be no reprieve when they come against a team stacked with Australian Opals and grand final stars on the Melbourne Boomers roster this weekend.
But Cohen, the leading point-scorer in all three games this year, is adamant things can get back on track even without the team's two stars - Gemma Potter and Jade Melbourne.
"All we can do is keep our spirits high, keep moving forward and working to get better," Cohen said.
"We need to figure things out to get our first win. We've been making steps, working a lot on our defence and to fine-tune our offence. We've watched a lot of film, so we have to learn from that.
"There needs to be more communication and trust in each other. We're still a new group ... a fresh group and I guess you could say a young group in a way. We need to learn how each other communicate and make sure we have max effort."
The good news is the Capitals are not alone in their early-season struggles. The Adelaide Lightning, who they will meet next week, are also still chasing their first win and the Sydney Flames had a bye to start the season but are also winless.
The concerning aspect for the Capitals, however, is the manner of their defeats.
In all three games they have only led for a handful of minutes and have trailed at every break in every game.
But Baylor University graduate Cohen has been doing everything in her power to change the team's fortunes, leading the way in points scored and rebounds.
The 26-year-old is averaging 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
"Everyone is stepping up to fill in and fill gaps," Cohen said.
"It's not just me, but you have it in the back of your mind that you've got to ramp it up."
The Boomers won the grand final series last year, beating the Perth Lynx after COVID denied the Capitals a chance at making the season decider.
Since then the Capitals have had a major roster makover, but the Boomers still boast the likes of Mia Murray, Cayla George and Kristy Wallace alongside imports Tiffany Mitchell and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
WNBL ROUND FOUR
Sunday: Boomers v Capitals at Melbourne, 3pm
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
