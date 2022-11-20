The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Canberra mother Sandra Baldwin, who has motor neurone disease (MND), spends last days 'fighting' NDIS

LT
By Lanie Tindale
November 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A terminally ill Canberra mother says she's tired of spending the last few years of her life fighting with the "penny-pinching" National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.