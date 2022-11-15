The Canberra Times
WBBL: Sydney Thunder humbled by Melbourne Renegades in Canberra clash

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:00pm
Renegades bowler Georgia Prestwidge celebrates taking the wicket of Sammy-Jo Johnson of the Thunder. Picture Getty Images

The Sydney Thunder's visit to the capital didn't go to plan on Tuesday night as they suffered a humbling defeat to the Melbourne Renegades in First Nations Round at Manuka Oval.

