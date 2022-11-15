The families of two teenagers missing from Yass have reported concern for the welfare of their loved ones due to their young age.
Rachael Widdows has been missing since Monday morning. Nathan Edwards has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Rachael was last seen at a home in Yass at about 6.45am on Monday.
The 13-year-old is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180-185 centimetres tall and with a slim build. Rachael is described as having long, light-brown curly hair.
Nathan was last seen at an address in Yass at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.
The 13-year-old boy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall and with a thin build. Nathan is described as having curly, brown hair and wearing glasses.
Police have not reported whether or not the pair knew each other.
A search is underway for both Rachael and Nathan. Police and family hold concerns for both teenagers welfare.
Anyone with information into the whereabouts of either Rachael or Nathan urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
