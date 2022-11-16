The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Recreational use of nitrous oxide on the rise

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenagers openly inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons on Canberra's streets. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ambulance officers and paramedics have not reported a noticeable spike in emergency attendances to ACT incidents involving substance abuse using nitrous oxide cartridges, despite an upsurge of this issue in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.