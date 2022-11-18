Find out all about hemp and cannabis Advertising Feature

HHI Expo is for anyone seeking information related to the many potential uses or benefits of the hemp or cannabis plant. Pictures supplied

HHI EXPO showcases everything from fibres, foods, beverages, clothing, textiles, art, building materials, beauty, homeware products, gardening equipment and more.

Hear from speakers, such as ACT MLA Michael Petterson and Isobel lavender from the University of Sydney sharing results from the ACT cannabis analysis (CAN-ACT).

HHI Expo has become the only event in Australia for anyone seeking information and greater awareness around the potential uses or benefits the hemp and cannabis plant, and the sustainable solutions its products can offer for the future.

Having welcomed over 50,000 attendees across the last five years, the expo is both experiential and educational.



The event features interactive activities for all ages, alongside local and national exhibitors, making "HHI Expo Australia's only opportunity to taste, touch, feel and experience it all, in a safe, family-friendly environment," a spokesperson said.

"Through workshops, displays, speakers and exhibitors, HHI EXPO showcases everything from fibres, foods, beverages, clothing, textiles, medicinal cannabis products, medical advice and appointments, cannabis culture products, art, building materials, beauty, homeware products, gardening equipment and more. You name it we have it."



Additionally, there will be an extensive collection of "general sustainable practise, community and eco-connectivity products and the latest in law, legislation, entrepreneurial 'greenrush' opportunities and much more, all under one roof."



The event has been designed as an "indoor-outdoor spring festival event featuring a full program of bands, artists, DJ's, food trucks, exhibitors, speakers and more."

Taste, touch, feel and experience it all, in a safe, family-friendly environment - HHI Expo Canberra

The reason for running the event in Canberra is because it is "the only place in Australia where cannabis is legislated. Adults in the ACT can possess up to 50 grams of dried cannabis, up to 150 grams of fresh cannabis, grow up to two cannabis plants per person, four per household and use cannabis in their own home."

Also at this time, "HHI EXPO is very topical in the ACT given their legislation including the recent ACT decriminalisation of hard drugs. Michael Petterson is speaking as well as Isobel lavender from the University of Sydney's Lambert Initiative on the first round of their their ACT cannabis analysis CAN-ACT results."

HHI Expo will take place on November 19 and 20 at EPIC. FOr VIP ticket holders, there will also be the HHI Expo VIP party at Thoroughbred Park on the evening of Saturday November 9 from 6-10.30pm.