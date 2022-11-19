On an early morning boat ride between small islands here in the sparkling waters of Fiji, our guide Keli Nacewa points to a strip of shoreline.
"That is where they film the tribal council for Survivor," he explains, referring to the hit US reality television show that has made its previous 12 seasons in Fiji.
Less than a minute later, I can see that just a few hundred metres from the camp of the tired and hungry Survivor contestants is a beachside resort, luxurious bungalows lined up along the water, presumably full of comfortable and well-fed guests.
The islands of Fiji are rarely just one thing. They're developments and they're nature, luxury resorts and local villages, and sometimes also movie sets.
This morning I'm the first person to step onto the small uninhabited island of Monuriki, where Tom Hanks filmed Cast Away more than 20 years ago. The words "Help Me" are still spelled out on the sand in coconuts. (I pity the person whose job it is to maintain the sign - these days it's a rather Hanksless task.)
You'll hear no cries for help from me, though. Being stranded on a Fijian island for five years would be a dream if it could all be at Likuliku Lagoon Resort, my home for a couple of nights, where casual decadence allows you to cast away the stresses of real life.
Likuliku has just 45 rooms - or "bures" as they're called here, echoing the name for a traditional hut. Ten of the bures are overwater, with a ladder leading directly down into the lagoon, and 18 of the others have private plunge pools plus their own little slice of beachfront. It's private and quiet (children are not allowed), yet you never feel lonely, staff throughout the luxury resort constantly smiling and greeting you by name, even after just a brief introduction.
"Bula, Michael!" Amelia, who's been serving us at the restaurant, is at my side with a menu. All the meals at Likuliku are included with the room rate, and at dinner tonight the main course is a choice between beef tenderloin cooked over charcoal, prawn spaghetti, or a steamed red snapper. Executive chef Gregory Llewellyn, who has previously worked in the US, the Caribbean, and most recently at his own Hartsyard and Wish Bone restaurants in Sydney, is further proof the islands of Fiji are more than just one thing. Combining international styles with Pacific ingredients, many of the items that end up on his menu even come from the local villages on the island.
"If they have produce, it's our responsibility to work with them to purchase and support," Gregory tells me. "So whether that's fish, octopus, coral trout, or it could be a wheelbarrow full of bananas or cassava (a starchy root vegetable)."
The local communities are an important part of Likuliku, with about a third of its 150 staff coming from the island's two villages. One evening a week, some of them gather at the resort's island bar, at the end of a boardwalk lined with flaming torches (very Survivor!), for a performance of traditional Fijian songs. From the rapture of an energetic dance, they transition into an emotively beautiful farewell song for the visitors leaving the next day.
Some guests are almost teary, although an Australian couple joke to me, "We're feeling pretty smug because we're not leaving yet!" I understand the feeling, because every extra day here feels like a gift. You may think you're coming to relax and do nothing, yet there's so much to fill your time if you want.
From the boardwalk of the island bar, you can look down and spot small (harmless) reef sharks cruising through the water. During the day, the snorkel kits that come with each room offer an opportunity to see them up close, or perhaps bump into one of the turtles that come into Likuliku's lagoon to feed on the seagrass.
Boat trips out to the reefs take you to the best diving or snorkelling spots, although the coral and sea life right off the resort is impressive enough. For something special, you can arrange a private picnic where you'll be the only guests on a small island just five minutes away. A canopy daybed looks out across the sand, hermit crabs scuttling nearby, to a vibrant fringing reef teeming with fish that is yours alone to explore.
Without ever an air of pretension, there seem to be endless moments of exclusivity at Likuliku, each barefoot moment of luxuriousness heightened by the natural beauty and friendly local staff. A freshly cut coconut at breakfast, a plunge into the private pool, a massage in the spa overlooking the lagoon, a cocktail in the glow of the sunset.
Initially, I was surprised by how many guests are here on return visits, particularly considering rooms (including meals) range from $1200 to $2000 a night per couple, but now it makes sense.
It also helps that a four-hour direct flight from Australia means Fiji is a convenient destination, plus a seven-night package with Likuliku includes free helicopter transfers from the airport at Nadi direct to the resort.
Once here, restorative relaxation can so easily blend into activities on (or in) the water. Who knows where the days go, but they seem to fly by. The islands of Fiji are more than just one thing ... but they're always sad to leave.
Michael Turtle was a guest of Likuliku Lagoon Resort. You can see more on his Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
