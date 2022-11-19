"Bula, Michael!" Amelia, who's been serving us at the restaurant, is at my side with a menu. All the meals at Likuliku are included with the room rate, and at dinner tonight the main course is a choice between beef tenderloin cooked over charcoal, prawn spaghetti, or a steamed red snapper. Executive chef Gregory Llewellyn, who has previously worked in the US, the Caribbean, and most recently at his own Hartsyard and Wish Bone restaurants in Sydney, is further proof the islands of Fiji are more than just one thing. Combining international styles with Pacific ingredients, many of the items that end up on his menu even come from the local villages on the island.