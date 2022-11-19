The Canberra Times

Visit Fiji's Likuliku Lagoon Resort for barefoot luxury where everybody knows your name

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
November 20 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eighteen of the bures have private plunge pools plus their own little slice of beachfront. Pictures supplied

On an early morning boat ride between small islands here in the sparkling waters of Fiji, our guide Keli Nacewa points to a strip of shoreline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.