England cricket coach Matthew Mott proved that transitioning from the women's game to the men's can be successful, but there is another "frontier" yet to be widely conquered.
Mott led England to a triumphant Twenty20 World Cup victory over Pakistan last weekend in the final, highlighting an extraordinary first year as the international squad's white-ball head coach.
Previously the Queenslander was the head coach of the women's Australian team for nearly eight years, and in that time helped the green and gold claim two T20 World Cup titles (2018, 2020) and a One Day International World Cup (2022).
His achievements with England are a massive endorsement for the potential of cricket coaches to deliver results between both the men's and women's game.
However a former player under Mott dreams of a future where a female coach could also rise through the ranks in top men's teams.
"We probably still do see the gender divide in that area of the sport, and I think it's the next frontier that needs to get broken down," Sydney Thunder captain and Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes said. "That would be cool. I hope it's not too far off.
"We need some people who are open-minded about it. It just comes down to getting more women involved and having that crossover.
"It doesn't matter if you're a male coaching a female, or a female coaching males - if you're good enough, you definitely should be entrenched in whatever program that needs you."
Haynes was thrilled to see Mott thrive in his new role and hopes it leads to more coaches and teams looking at the many opportunities available in both men's and women's cricket as the sport continues to grow globally.
"The game has done a lot of work to show people that's possible," she said.
"The coaches are getting a lot more opportunities in the women's game. If you go back a couple of years, the roles just weren't there.
"Now with the professionalisation of the game, there are more opportunities and we've seen coaches definitely embrace that and see that a cricketer is a cricketer.
"It doesn't matter if you're male or female, you can definitely have an impact on both sides of the game."
Haynes is set to retire from international cricket, and as her playing career is winding down in the coming years, she revealed she has considered taking up coaching in her next phase, inspired by her experience with Mott.
"I'll definitely take the rest of this year off and take the opportunity to refresh and work out exactly what my involvement looks like moving forward," she said.
"Cricket has been such a big part of my life and something I'm very passionate about, so I'm really open to how that potentially looks."
Though Mott is now unlikely to depart his England gig in a hurry, Haynes was hopeful that the Australian was not lost to his home country forever.
"No doubt he will spend a couple of years with England and try and build a big legacy," Haynes said. "But wouldn't it be fantastic to eventually see him come home and be involved in Australian cricket again."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
