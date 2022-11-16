The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Wright home sets new suburb record after selling for $1.95m

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 16 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home at had over 100 inquiries during what was a very successful campaign.

A home in Wright has broken the suburb's price record after selling for $1.95 million in private negotiations, beating the previous record by $8000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.