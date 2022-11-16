Wright home sets new suburb record after selling for $1.95m

A home in Wright has broken the suburb's price record after selling for $1.95 million in private negotiations, beating the previous record by $8000.
The five-bedroom home at 16 Porter Street had over 100 inquiries during what was "a very successful campaign", said selling agent Vince Qi of Blackshaw Manuka.
"The expectation that the home would sell for this price was always there ... it's such a great price," he said.
The home was initially put up for auction in October but was passed in at $1.93 million. It was sold privately earlier this week.
Market feedback for the home suggested a sale price between $1.8 million and $1.9 million, and the end result above the bracket was reflective of the success of the campaign, Qi said.
He said there were a number of factors that made the home as popular as it was, with the property appealing mostly to family groups.
"This is a family home that is extremely sizeable, it's adjacent to a park and there is only one neighbour," Qi said.
"It has extra-high ceilings - 2.7 metres is actually the lowest measurement and some of the areas are three metres high.
"Of the five bedrooms, two of them have en suites and are seen as master bedrooms, which certainly attracted multigenerational families."
The home also boasts an established kitchen featuring a Smeg oven, butler's pantry and Laminex benchtops.
The eventual buyers of the home were a family who were renting and fell in love with the area.
"The buyers are expecting their third child and had moved down to Canberra from Sydney," Qi said. "They like the location because of the Stromlo Leisure Centre and lots of reputable parks around.
"It is a very family-oriented area and it's also multicultural, which was a major drawcard for them."
The home was built from scratch by the seller, who is selling the property in a bid to move to Brisbane. Building was completed just four months ago.
