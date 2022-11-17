Bernard says: "I'd like to acknowledge Dr Graeme Pearman and Professor David Karoly as outstanding climate scientists. With colleagues, Pearman set up Cape Grim Baseline Air Pollution Station in the mid-1970s and has recorded data that shows the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere since that time. Later, he devoted a lot of his life to public communication. Professor Karoly, atmospheric scientist, is probably better known and is internationally recognised as a world leader in climate dynamics and climate change science. It goes without saying that had many more people listened to scientists like these that we may not need all those citizens filling sandbags today. Of course the work of ambulance drivers at the bottom of the cliff will always be necessary, but why do we so often ignore the need to build fences at the top of the cliff, with signage? Does the National Party still chant 'Climate Change is Crap' at each of their meetings?"