Times Past: November 17, 1975

November 17 2022 - 5:30am
The front page on this day in November 1975.

In an unusual pastime, The Canberra Times reported on the World Championship Snail race which got underway at Gundaroo. The rules for the final race were a little different than the earlier races.

Local News

