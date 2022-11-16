Times Past: November 17, 1975

In an unusual pastime, The Canberra Times reported on the World Championship Snail race which got underway at Gundaroo. The rules for the final race were a little different than the earlier races.
"No waving salad or Defender [snail repellent], no leaning on the track and no blowing on someone else's snail when it gets near the end to turn it around", trainers were advised.
But the 13 snails in the grand final were unaware of the significance of the occasion and refused to be coaxed either way.
Only two or three crossed the finish line, with the remaining 10 snails curling up in their shells or wrestling with their competitors.
The successful snail, No.806, showed promise early on heading in the right direction.
Snail 806 was trained by Tracey Priak, 8, of Narrabundah.
There were mutterings from those watching the race of "just as well we are on daylight saving", "What if we stay here all night and they still don't move?" and "It won't exactly be a photo finish".
But No.806 completed the 78cm course in 19 minutes, 26 seconds with an average speed of 0.00234km/h.
In a possible effort to be dramatic, the snail paused just before the finish line, appearing to look back before reaching slowly over the line. As the crowd cheered, it seemed to promptly curl up and go to sleep.
Successful trainer Tracey won a Qantas trip to Norfolk Island for herself and her parents and she did say she would take the winning snail with her.
When asked how it felt to train the fastest snail in the world, she just shrugged her shoulders. Her preparation lasted over two days, feeding the snail mainly on grass.
As snail 806 was the centre of attention, the other competitors lay forgotten on the track.
Their young owners, upset with the loss, had abandoned them.
The photographer at the event happened to be French and when asked, he said "they are too small to eat".
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11009193
