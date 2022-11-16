It would appear that considered views put forward by law enforcement officers within the AFP to deal with dangerous drivers who put the public at risk are doomed to be discarded.
Our Attorney-General, Mr Shane Rattenbury, seems most unwilling to put in place measures that other states routinely use to help reduce the risk of injury and/or death. Death and injury seem to be neither a low or high priority, I wonder what Mr Rattenbury does consider to be a priority of concern?
Again the government appears to have their priorities at odds with the general public. In August this year, Mr Steel said the government would consider laws to impound and crush vehicles sized from drivers hooning around causing chaos. Nothing has happened. Other jurisdictions have this in place and it would appear to help, but our government is asleep at the wheel.
How many families are going to suffer family members being injured or killed due to inaction? Technology must be used where it has been proven to be of a help, nothing can prevent all accidents, that is a part of human nature being at fault, but the government should have the foresight to minimise such occurrences.
Tom Sherman is right to draw attention to the significant role played by Lindsay Curtis in the development of administrative law (Letters, November 14). Lindsay Curtis' knowledge, expertise, creative thinking and zeal were remarkable. But sometimes that zeal was counterproductive and he was not always able to secure agreement.
My letter focused on the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act (the ADJR Act) as perhaps Ellicott's major legacy.
Lindsay Curtis led the early development of the ADJR Bill at departmental level. But the ADJR Act was not one of Lindsay Curtis's successes. In fact, having failed to secure government and departmental agreement on the ADJR Bill, he confessed failure and took a long period of study leave at ANU.
Many thought the ADJR Bill was "dead in the water". But Ellicott did not give up.
After Curtis went to ANU, Ellicott asked me to move from the-then advisings division to work with Ellicott to rescue the bill which, after lengthy and robust negotiations, we did. Ellicott was personally determined to see this important project to fruition notwithstanding that it had totally stalled under Lindsay Curtis.
I commend the ACT Legislative Assembly for decriminalising the possession of small quantities of the most commonly-used of the currently illegal drugs. It is an important step forward in terms of public health and human rights.
What next, then, for drug policy reform in the ACT? Surely a high priority is to cease the abuses of human rights that occur with the application of the ACT criminal code's provisions.
That is that a person, found by a court to have possessed drugs above certain quantity thresholds, is presumed to be guilty of a drug trafficking offence?
This reverse onus of proof, a presumption you are guilty unless you can prove you are innocent, is a terrible injustice. If a person is charged with, say, assault or burglary, the prosecution has to prove that the person committed the offence, and intended to do so.
Why is this basic human right not available in the case of possessing drugs?
Surely, in a human rights compliant jurisdiction, the Legislative Assembly should amend the criminal code so as to give people who are accused of possessing any quantity of drugs similar legal rights before the courts as people accused of other offences?
Like many other readers, I was appalled to hear that our local government had actually considered getting rid of the Civic Pool to make way for a new stadium.
The fact that it was decided against is good news, but I suspect it is only because they have already committed to give the site to another developer to whom they owe favours or who will pay enough for the privilege.
The YMCA is gone, the bowling alley is gone too.
It was bad enough some years ago the Deakin Pool was allowed to be run down so badly that it was deemed appropriate to have it bulldozed and replaced with upmarket gym facilities.
The carpark, which was a disgraceful mud or dust area full of potholes, was replaced with an up-to-date area once the change had been made. The Manuka pool was tarted up a bit but only to try and detract from the approval of high rise developments around it and the disgusting appropriation of the Art Sound facilities.
What privacy now for the pool users?
I suggest that the cynical planned takeover of the Canberra Racecourse be better directed to using the site for the new stadium. After all there is enough room and its on the tram line.
David Pocock's proposal to increase the ACT's Senate representation is logical and well-founded.
Whether it is to four or six seats, or for three or six years is, however, a matter for careful analysis.
Lowering the threshold for election could increase the dominance of the major parties at the expense of independents.
Certainly the tightening of truth-in-advertising laws for elections and increasing the transparency of donations are critical changes that need to be legislated in this term of government.
The egregious attempt during the last election to paint David Pocock as a closet Green, by a group aligned to former Senator Zed Seselja, was a tactic that should have no place in an Australian election.
Andrew Barr's government has a very complacent and quite arrogant air about its place in the ACT political spectrum. It's not a stretch to suggest that they're now taking the local electorate for granted.
And why wouldn't they given the self-destructive behaviour of the ACT Liberals?
Voters are unlikely to become so disenchanted with Barr and company that they'll give the hard-right Libs enough support to form a government.
That's not to say that change is impossible, even with the Hare Clarke voting system.
Electing David Pocock as an independent senator over Liberal Zed Seselja was seen as unachievable until it wasn't.
Following from that welcome turnabout, my warning to the Barr government is watch out for a Pocock-style people power wave ahead of the next Territory election.
There's enough disenchantment to make one think it's possible that the makeup of the next assembly could be very different.
All that's needed is a credible figurehead and a well organised grass roots campaign.
We now have a precedent.
Mr Murray, is dead wrong in ascribing to the "Slavic" people a traditional capacity for wartime atrocity (Letters, November 16).
War always engenders rage. History is replete with atrocities by all people in all circumstances, by leaders and the led.
Putin is as culpable in Ukraine as Bush was in Iraq. The British fire bombed Dresden. The Americans nuked Japan. The Japanese "raped" Manchuria. We conquered the First Nations. The ancient Greeks put whole cities to the sword. It goes on and on.
We developed rules over time to contain and limit our murderous impulses and rage towards the "other", within the family, tribe, nation and latterly internationally.
We started with religions and ended with international laws.
It's very clear it's an unfinished agenda, and likely, a fatal error if we do not urgently reinvigorate the process to secure universal human rights and put an end to war.
Rather than build weapons, we must built trust, justice, peace and the effective institutions to support a better world order.
It is a basic and existential challenge to tame the nature we all share.
For the past few weeks, I have been observing daily a sole welcome swallow first build her nest and then start to rear her young.
The nest was situated high up under one of the concrete support pillars of the overpass on Woodcock Drive in Gordon, between the two turnings into Lewis Luxton Avenue.
I was greatly angered and sickened one morning this week to see that overnight a cruel and mindless thug or thugs had gone to the trouble of standing on an abandoned supermarket trolley and used a long stick to reach the nest, destroying it and killing the young birds inside.
Such a callous, cruel act from a clearly sick minded individual or individuals.
How I would love to have caught you in the act.
Indonesian President and G20 host Joko Widodo looks thrilled to be welcoming leaders of the world to Bali. But he looks extra happy shaking hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, their second meeting since Albo was elected. Finally, Albo and Jokowi. The reset we needed.
I'm not much of a prude however the headline regarding the Namadgi bushfire ("Namadgi burned for a 'piss break'" (canberratimes.com.au, November 15) left much to be desired. I thought your reporters, not to mention the Editor, would have more common sense than to publish that headline word for word. And as for the "gentleman" with the bladder problem, perhaps he could have extinguished the fire whilst relieving himself.
If an army chopper can destroy half the territory on a "piss break", (Letters, November 14), what might a nuclear submarine do while somebody is doing a number two?
I have a sinking feeling that now Titanic: the musical has hit the stage in Melbourne a lot of other human tragedies will be capitalised on. Just add music, singing, dancing and maybe some nudity and we can have hits such as Chernobyl, a Love Story or maybe even Hindenburg: the Musical. What about COVID-19: the ballet? Too soon?
I am probably not alone in noticing the error in Private Capital's Today in History (The Canberra Times, November 16, p.12). Sergeant Edmund Parry was killed in an altercation with the Hall gang near Jugiong on November 16, 1864. It was Constable Samuel Nelson who was killed by the same bushrangers on January 26, 1865 at Collector. The respective murderers, Gilbert and Dunn, met their own deaths at the hands of the police and/or the courts in 1865 and 1866.
Something should be done about the disproportionate number of males who are incarcerated. It's unacceptable.
Much of the turgid Draft Territory Plan can be condensed down to a starry-eyed "green" ideological drive to destroy the self-reliant, healthy Australian suburban way of life.
When I read that the Taliban had banned women from parks I was appalled and outraged. It's cruel and inhumane what women have been subjected to since the Taliban takeover. They have taken women's oppression to new highs.
You have it the wrong way round Ian Morison (Letters, November14). We face economic collapse by doing nothing about fossil fuels and carbon dioxide emissions. What you need to understand is that to be proactive is much cheaper than to be reactive later. Most of the readers would prefer a small cost, not a huge cost.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.