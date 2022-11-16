I am probably not alone in noticing the error in Private Capital's Today in History (The Canberra Times, November 16, p.12). Sergeant Edmund Parry was killed in an altercation with the Hall gang near Jugiong on November 16, 1864. It was Constable Samuel Nelson who was killed by the same bushrangers on January 26, 1865 at Collector. The respective murderers, Gilbert and Dunn, met their own deaths at the hands of the police and/or the courts in 1865 and 1866.