The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Santa Claus touches down at Canberra's shopping centres for the traditional Christmas photo

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nothing says Christmas more than Santa turning up at the local shopping centre, ready to take some photos with kids, families and pets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.