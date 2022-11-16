Nothing says Christmas more than Santa turning up at the local shopping centre, ready to take some photos with kids, families and pets.
The big man in red is already settled in at the Canberra Centre, and he'll be at Westfield Belconnen and Westfield Woden from this Saturday.
Santa will be touching down at South.Point in Tuggeranong from Sunday.
And, busy man that he is, Santa will be at Majura Park shopping centre from November 26.
Most of the centres are offering sensory-sensitive sessions when it will be quieter and less light will be used.
Pets are also not forgotten, with the chance to get a pic of the family pooch or moggie at select times with Santa (check first with your local centre).
The Canberra Centre is also offering Baby's First Christmas photo sessions for newborns. It will also host have Christmas gift wrapping workshops on Saturdays from December 3 to 17. Gift wrapping will be done for a $1 donation to the Salvos.
Santa's arrival at Westfield Belconnen on Saturday at 10am will be accompanied by elves, Samoyed dogs and a marching band.
He'll touch down at Westfield Woden at 1pm on Saturday with a 30-minute Unwrap the Christmas Magic performance.
And snow will also fall from Level 3 to Level 1 at Westfield Belconnen every Saturday and Sunday.
It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
Santa photo details:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
