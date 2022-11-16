President Joe Biden has been defusing a dangerous situation in Europe, or at least trying to.
Reports at the beginning of the day were that a Russian missile had killed two people in Poland, which is a member of the NATO military alliance (under which an attack on one is an attack on all).
But the information developed to suggest that any missile may not have been fired from Russia, the American president said.
President Biden spoke after global leaders who had gathered for the G20 meeting in Indonesia had held an emergency meeting to discuss the explosions in Poland. Both Ukrainian and Polish authorities said the missile was Russian.
President Biden may have other things on his mind as well: Donald Trump has launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024.
The former president (who lost in 2020 despite what he now asserts) made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.
He still hasn't accepted that he lost in 2020, and the indications from the recent elections are that substantial numbers of voters would make the effort to vote against him. Candidates he endorsed in the midterms tended to lose.
But the Democrats and the pundits underestimated him in 2016, so Mr Biden may be doing some thinking.
At home, the body of a woman missing in NSW floodwaters has been found. It was believed to be that of Diane Smith from the central western town of Eugowra which was ravaged by roof-high flash-flooding in the early hours of Monday.
And new figures show that wages are increasing at the fastest pace in a decade - but inflation continues to outstrip them.
The national statistics bureau's wage price index lifted one per cent in the September quarter and 3.1 per cent annually in the September quarter.
But that's only half as fast as prices are rising.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.