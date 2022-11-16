From the embarrassment of losing to Scotland to a Test series victory over Australia.
It's a dream the West Indies cricket side hopes to turn into reality and two weeks in Canberra are set to form the platform for the ambitious tilt.
The team will face a NSW/ACT XI in a three-day game at Phillip Oval starting Thursday before next week's historic four-day day-night Prime Minister's XI clash at Manuka Oval.
The matches will provide valuable red and pink ball experience for a team desperate to return to form and end a horror stretch.
After Test series wins over England and Bangladesh earlier this year, the team slumped to white-ball losses to Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Australia.
While many in the squad travelled to Australia recently, a handful arrived more than a month ago for the Twenty20 World Cup.
It's a tournament that was over almost before it began, the West Indies bundled out in the preliminary group stage after losses to Scotland and Ireland.
They're defeats that still hurt for star all-rounder Jason Holder but the pain of watching the T20 World Cup on TV has added fuel to the fire for the upcoming Test series.
"It's tough sitting down and watching the World Cup on TV but it's a good feeling to have," Holder said. "You feel a little bit disappointed and you want to make amends the next time you get the opportunity.
"There's a lot of reflection to happen in our cricket and our guys just need to put some hard yards in and make sure we're better for the next time."
The West Indies will take on an ACT/NSW XI squad filled with emerging players desperate to prove their worth against an international lineup.
Canberra stars Blake MacDonald and Tom Vane Tempest will be joined by the likes of Justin Avendano, Jack Nisbet and Nathan Doyle for the contest.
The majority of the squad have experience in Second XI or junior representative sides but this week's clash is a significant step up.
ACT/NSW coach Mick Delaney knows his side are the underdogs but that won't stop them from chasing an upset victory.
"They've got a really big summer coming up with some Test cricket against Australia," Delaney said. "They want to put their best foot forward. They probably didn't have the Twenty20 World Cup they wanted so here's a chance for them to show what they can do and show they are still a powerhouse in world cricket.
"This match shows our squad how close you are to playing first-class cricket. You do well in these games and the opportunities come. It's about taking those opportunities. A lot of the guys will be here wanting to prove themselves."
This week's clash marks the return of the traditional tour match to Canberra, warm-up games once considered a vital aspect of any international tour.
The rapid spread of white-ball fixtures has encroached on preparations for Test series, leaving teams with little time to prepare for the longest, and most prestigious, format of cricket.
While they may be playing a squad filled with young talent, the match poses a unique challenge for the West Indies.
The likes of Liam Doddrell, Hunar Verma and Josh Clarke are foreign to the visitors and Holder recognises his side must be on their toes to avoid another embarrassing defeat.
"It is a challenge and a blessing in disguise to play against people you don't know and making the necessary adjustments, seeing how they play," Holder said. "It will be good to see how we go about it tactically and make the adjustments."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
