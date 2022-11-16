More than 100 quilts will be on display when the Canberra Craft and Quilt Fair opens on Thursday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
The fair will be open 10am to 4.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are available here.
A day pass costs $15. For children aged five to 16, entry is $8. Children under five have free entry.
There will be craft classes, demonstrations and workshops, and stalls from local and interstate vendors for the Christmas edition of the fair.
