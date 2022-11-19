Socceroos legend John Aloisi breaks down the top five Australian players to watch at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting on Wednesday morning.
Aloisi knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at the iconic tournament, having been part of the last Australian squad to progress to the round of 16 in 2006.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold made a few intriguing selection decisions in naming his 26-man squad earlier this month, but Aloisi believes there is enough quality there for Australian fans to get excited about.
GARANG KUOL
He's the teen bolter - and youngest in the Australian squad - who could be Arnold's secret weapon in Qatar.
Garang Kuol has never started a game as a professional footballer, but his undeniable impact when he gets on the pitch made him hard to ignore.
Kuol's limited yet impressive performances for the Central Coast Mariners and in the A-League All Stars exhibition against football giants Barcelona led to his transfer to English Premier League side Newcastle United, making him one of the hottest prospects in the country.
The 18-year-old forward made his debut for the Socceroos in their recent series against New Zealand and Arnold will be hoping his fearless style will be an X-factor.
"He's definitely one to watch and I see him stepping up," Aloisi, who will be part of the SBS commentary team in Qatar, said of Kuol.
"He's going into the tournament in great form. When you do that, you feel good about yourself and that you can take on anyone.
"I don't think Graham will start with him but he'll use Kuol as an impact player. He is electric. I've seen it first-hand.
"He comes on and scores a couple of goals, he can cause the opposition problems, and he doesn't care who he's up against.
"If we're in the lead, they might not need to use him, and if we're chasing a game, maybe use a little bit more. But he will definitely play a part in this World Cup."
AARON MOOY
The best teams in World Cup history have been defined by a strong midfield and that task in Qatar falls on the shoulders of Celtic star Aaron Mooy.
As one of the more experienced players in the Socceroos squad, Aloisi said Mooy must dominate in his role to give them a chance of upsets in the group stage.
"Aaron Mooy has to lead us in the midfield, along with Jackson Irvine who does a lot of running and hard work," Aloisi said.
"We're playing against teams that like to out-possess you and play quality styles of football.
"So we're going to need those two in the midfield to really help the players around them, and make it hard for the opposition to get space. I see Mooy playing a big part."
MAT RYAN
Few coaches would be more familiar with Matt Ryan's game than Arnold, as the pair worked together at the Mariners before the goalkeeper's career took off internationally.
There was some controversy that in-form gloveman Mitch Langerak was completely snubbed from the Socceroos squad, with Ryan the first-choice option despite limited minutes at club level of late.
Aloisi wasn't convinced it was the right move to exclude Langerak and put A-League duo Andrew Redmayne and Danny Vukovic ahead of him, but urged Australia to back Ryan in Qatar.
"Matty Ryan hasn't played a lot but hopefully he plays an important part for us because he's our captain," Aloisi said. "We need him to have a great tournament if we're going to get through this group stage and get results.
"Graham knows Matty has been on this big stage before. He knows what it's all about and he's happy even if he hasn't played a lot of football like the others.
"He has that leadership quality, so we will rely on him a lot. And let's hope that Graham Arnold's got it right, because it's a big call."
MARTIN BOYLE
Scottish-Aussie Martin Boyle is a player to watch in more ways than one. Battling a knee injury in the lead-up to Qatar, Arnold flew in Marco Tilio to the squad as injury cover in case Boyle doesn't recover in time.
FIFA's World Cup regulations allow teams to replace an injured player for a medical reason up to 24 hours prior to a match.
If Boyle misses out on his World Cup dream, that could be a disaster for Australia's attacking potential up front with Aloisi predicting the Hibernian star to be a handful for opposition defenders.
"Boyle is a real threat for us," Aloisi said. "Every time I watch him play, he's positive and direct. He's not always necessarily the one to score the goals, but he creates problems for the opposition.
"I don't think we've got a top natural goal-scorer. Jamie Maclaren is somewhat, but he's doesn't score on a regular basis for our national team.
"So having Boyle in the front half of the pitch will make things happen for us."
JASON CUMMINGS
There's certainly a Scottish flavour to the Socceroos squad, not just because seven players play their club football in the country.
Cummings, like Socceroos teammates Harry Souttar and Boyle was born in Scotland, but through his parents was eligible to play for Australia.
After a standout A-League season and debut in green and gold against New Zealand a few months ago, Cummings earned a spot on the plane to Qatar.
Aloisi believes he will be beneficial to the side on and off the field.
"Cummings will just add to the squad as a lively character," he said of the Mariners striker renowned for a larger than life personality.
"When you're in these pressure situations you need someone that's a bit light-hearted, that can ease the tension, and I think Cummings does that for them as well.
"If Graham uses him it'll be as more of an impact player. I believe he'll start with Ajdin Hrustic and Mitch Duke in that front third.
"Then Graham may throw in Cummings when the game's a little bit spread and they need some magic."
AUSTRALIA'S GROUP D MATCHES
France v Australia - Wednesday, November 23, 6am
Tunisia v Australia - Saturday, November 26, 9pm
Australia v Denmark - Thursday, December 1, 2am
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
