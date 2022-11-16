The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mark it in your diaries: The Green Shed's giant charity LEGO sale

Updated November 16 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet you at the Green Shed's LEGO sale. Picture supplied

Two tonne of LEGO will be up for sale at the Green Shed's Giant Charity Lego Sale at the end of this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.