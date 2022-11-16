Two tonne of LEGO will be up for sale at the Green Shed's Giant Charity Lego Sale at the end of this month.
The sale will be at the Albert Hall on Wednesday, November 30 from 6pm to 9pm.
The loose LEGO will be sold by the kilo for $30 per kilo.
Also for sale will be vintage and unopened complete sets.
"We currently have our LEGO stored at secret locations around Canberra and we estimate that we will have between 1.5 to two metric ton loads of loose Lego for sale on the day," The Green Shed said.
"We also have around 200-250 (maybe more) unopened boxed sets that will all be sold."
All proceeds will go to Roundabout Canberra which provides donated safe and high-quality babies' and children's items to families in need.
