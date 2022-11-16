The Canberra Times
Is Xi Jinping over 'wolf warrior' diplomacy

By The Canberra Times
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. Picture AAP

While it would be easy to read too much into what happened in Bali this week, one possible interpretation of President Xi Jinping's talks with President Biden and Prime Minister Albanese is that he senses "wolf warrior" diplomacy has done China more harm than good.

