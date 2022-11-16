Canberra artists Eggpicnic are really on the boil.
They have just finished a major, thought-provoking installation at Canberra Airport, focused on Australia's fragile alpine ecosystem.
And, in another big development for the Eggpicnic artists, Camila De Gregorio and Christopher Macaluso, the couple has been chosen to highlight their work on the walls of Parliament House during next year's Enlighten festival.
"We're beyond excited," Camila said.
After living in Canberra for less than two years and having major art installations in other Australian cities, Camila and Christopher are now making their mark in the public spaces of the national capital.
The installation at the airport, Friends in High Places, is a collaboration between Eggpicnic and Dr Kate Umbers from the school of science at Western Sydney University.
It aims to measure the impact that art can have on conservation and is part of the Canberra Design Festival.
READ MORE:
The work includes a link to a questionnaire that travellers waiting for their plane can complete using a QR code alongside images of flora and fauna from the Australian Alps.
Their images - of everything from bogong moths to Corroboree frogs to quolls - are displayed near the cafes and shops of the departure lounge.
"We thought this area was perfect for the project because it's an area where people are waiting for their flight, walking around, having a coffee or two, strolling by, so they can take five minutes to help us with the research project," Camila said.
Eggpicnic started the project with Dr Umbers in 2020. They wanted to highlight the need for climate change action to help alpine flora and fauna which relied on the snow and snow melts.
Dr Umbers loved how Eggpicnic used their art to promote conservation.
"I contacted them and said, 'What about raising awareness of Australian alpine species?'," she said.
"The alps are the most endangered ecosystem we have. And they were enthusiastic right from the start."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.