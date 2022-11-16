Robbie Perkins was in Sapporo last Thursday night, representing his country as Australia took on baseball powerhouse Japan.
At the same time, Perkins' Canberra Cavalry teammates were hosting the Sydney Blue Sox in their season opener at Narrabundah Ballpark.
Australia fell to Japan 9-0, in the second of a two-game series against the Samurai.
The Cavalry enjoyed a tense 1-0 victory over their fierce rivals. Just like in Sapporo, a pair of Japanese stars played a crucial role in the win. Ryosuke Miyaguni had a strike out in relief, while Taisei Irie registered the save with one shut-out inning.
Both matches depicted the strength of Japanese baseball, the nation continuing to churn out a production line of superstars.
Australia ultimately lost their series 2-0 and Perkins said there were plenty of lessons to take out of the tour.
"It's always eye-opening to play a team like Japan," Perkins said. "It puts things into perspective of what we need to do to succeed at that level.
"In Australia we need to be aware of what we're up against. They play a different game in Japan to what we face in the ABL day in, day out. We need to understand that and adjust our game when we're playing against Japan."
The Cavalry have renewed their ties with Japanese baseball in recent months, agreeing to a new partnership with the Yokahama Baystars.
The agreement sees Miyaguni and Irie spend the first half of the summer in Canberra plying their trade in the Australian Baseball League.
The partnership is also expected to enable Cavalry players the opportunity to join the Baystars for pre-season training ahead of the next Japanese Central League season.
This year's imports follow in the footsteps Shota Imanaga, who dominated the league in 2018. The pitcher gave up just two earned runs in six starts for Canberra.
Perkins said the Japanese presence is felt well beyond the wins and losses column, with players benefiting from playing with and against elite international stars.
"It gives you an insight into the way they play the game," Perkins said. "The benefits are two-fold. We get to play with them and experience the way they approach the game. That helps us learn what to do when we're playing against them in the future.
"It also allows us to see the level you will be up against when you're playing. We have two Japanese players, so when they have a whole team you have to go to an even higher level."
Perkins returned midway through last week's series against the Blue Sox, a 4-0 sweep to put the Cavalry on top of the Northeast division standings.
The side will look to keep the momentum rolling with another four-game home stand against the Auckland Tuatara starting Thursday night at Narrabundah.
The visitors won one from four against Brisbane last week and are desperate to rebound.
Canberra will travel north to take on the Bandits in round three for what shapes as a top-of-the-division clash, but the players aren't looking too far ahead.
Perkins was not surprised by last week's performances and expects the Cavalry to assert their title claims against the Tuatara.
"We come into every season with a squad we think has the chance to win," Perkins said. "To come out in week one and get a series sweep, it just reinforces that belief.
"We take a massive amount of confidence from last week's performances. Just to win a series to start the season is a boost, to get the sweep is a whole new level. Everyone is starting to find their stride, everyone is feeling good about themselves. We'll look to keep that rolling this weekend."
