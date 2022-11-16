The Canberra Times
Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar at the Albert Hall

Updated November 16 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:28pm
The Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar is hosted by the Scandinavian Australia Association. Picture supplied

The ever-popular annual Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Albert Hall on Sunday, November 27 from 11am to 4pm.

