Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar at the Albert Hall

The ever-popular annual Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Albert Hall on Sunday, November 27 from 11am to 4pm.
Hosted by the Scandinavian Australian Association, the event includes Christmas markets, Scandinavian cafe, children's Lucia procession, entertainment, a raffle and more. Everyone is welcome. Entry is by donation.
For everyone's comfort, the association has reduced the number of stalls in the main hall and will be creating a community hub on the northern terrace - with more stalls, covered seating areas and an ice-cream van.
