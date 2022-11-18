Sex, murder and 10-gallon hats

"It kind of gives you a little bit of everything that you want in a show," says Rich Shappee, 44, of Oxford, Michigan, who like many others got hooked on Yellowstone after he and his wife binge-watched it while stuck at home during the pandemic. "It gives you action, it gives you a love story, there are comedy parts, and that's the fun of watching it. If you're watching shows with your significant other and you both have different interests, it's the kind of show you both can agree on. It had everything for both of us."