Kitchen Garden: An Aranda garden perfect for a home cook

By Susan Parsons
November 22 2022 - 5:30am
Beck Drew with her artichoke pizza and homegrown artichokes. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Last year Dr Anna Robinson was a winner in our broad beans giveaway and she invited us to see her planting of them under a key lime tree (Kitchen Garden, May 18, 2021). Last month she emailed to say it was "ripe limes time" so she shared some with a neighbour Rebecca Drew. Their conversation prompted Anna to suggest Beck's garden "growing everything" might be of interest to Kitchen Garden readers.

