Water temperatures in the South Coast estuaries have hit the sweet spot - that 21-22 degree mark that suits a host of popular species.
Around the river and lake mouths, there are large numbers of trevally, salmon, bream, blackfish and flathead.
Further upstream, water clarity is ideal. There's just enough 'colour' in the water to provide cover for fish, without it being too muddy and fresh.
Bream, estuary perch, mulloway and bass are sitting in the snags and deep holes.
Bait is thick in most systems - mainly small mullet, gars and whitebait.
Soft plastic lures and hard-bodies fished in and around bait balls are proving absolutely lethal on just about everything that swims.
There hasn't been a genuine surface bite yet, due mainly to the turbid conditions and cooler than average temperatures.
Don't think that it's only worth wetting a line in the larger systems that get most of the publicity.
As is normally the case at this time of the year, just about every estuary on the coast is worth a fish - they all tend to fire in the lead up to Christmas.
Enormous schools of Australian salmon continue to dominate on the beaches and around the rocks.
There have been massive schools hugging the shoreline at Merimbula, Tathra and in the Bermagui-Narooma area.
They are being harassed by dolphins and sharks and aren't always necessarily in the mood for eating baits and lures.
Offshore fishing is reliable for snapper, flathead and gummy sharks.
Eucumbene is close to 63 per cent full and continues to produce a steady stream of nice brown trout from the shoreline.
