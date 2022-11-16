Anthony Albanese has declared he stands by his position on human rights abuses in Iran in the wake of the hauling in by the Iranian government of the Australian Ambassador to Tehran.
Mr Albanese reaffirmed the view at the end of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, where he also earlier made Australia's position "clearly, firmly, but politely" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on human rights concerns for the Uyghur people in Xinjiang and for the lengthy detention of Australian citizens Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun.
Iran is facing its biggest civil unrest in over a decade, as protests sparked by the death of a woman at the hands of its religious police continue to rage. The regime has responded with a brutal crackdown.
It is not clear what particular comments have angered Iran, as the Prime Minister confirmed he did not raise Iran during close door talks with world leaders in Bali.
"Well, I confirmed that I stand by all of the comments I've made about the human rights abuses that have occurred in Iran arising from Mahsa Amini's murder, and then the subsequent actions that have occurred," he told reporters.
"We will stand up for human rights. We will stand up for Australia's position consistent with our values."
In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Australia's ambassador Lyndall Sachs over the comments made by Albanese over "internal developments" in the country.
Iranian government spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said "necessary warnings" had been conveyed to Ms Sachs.
He also attempted to turn the tables on Mr Albanese, accusing Australia of "murdering" asylum seekers and Indigenous people in prison.
"[Australia] lacks the least moral legitimacy for preaching about human rights," Mr Kanaani said.
"It seems that the Prime Minister of Australia has taken a wrong approach based on false information, which does not help the relations between the two countries."
Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday described reports Iran had imposed its first death sentence over the protests as "deeply disturbing".
"We continue to support the people of Iran and their right to freedom of expression and equality for women and girls," she said.
Thousands were in detention across Iran after a government crackdown on the protests, which erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
