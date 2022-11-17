It was supposed to be a three-tiered pyramid which transformed disability care in Australia.
At the top was to be the NDIS as we now know it, an uncapped, non means-tested scheme funding "reasonable and necessary" support and services to people with severe and permanent disabilities.
The base was for the general Australian population, who might at some stage need the safety net.
Sandwiched between would be a system linking the roughly 4 million people with disabilities who weren't eligible for the NDIS to mainstream supports.
More than a decade has passed since the Productivity Commission sketched out the pyramid's design.
The top tier is there.
But, according to the disability community and academics, the so-called "tier two" is missing.
Bruce Bonyhady is considered one of the founding fathers of the scheme, having advised the Productivity Commission on its 2011 review before serving as the inaugural chairman of the National Disability Insurance Agency.
As the NDIS has matured, Professor Bonyhady has become increasingly alarmed at what he describes as a "total failure" to build up the scheme's second tier.
The result is that the NDIS has become an "oasis in the desert" - the only stable source of support for people with disabilities in Australia.
That is a problem because fewer than 15 per cent of the disabled population are NDIS participants.
Professor Bonyhady, who is co-chairing a new independent review of the scheme, said the desert of support was taking an enormous human toll on the individuals and their families and putting the NDIS under further financial strain.
In an exclusive interview with ACM as part of its "We need to talk about the NDIS series", Professor Bonyhady said the absence of a proper second tier was making people "unnecessarily" more disabled, which increased the likelihood of them needing to join the scheme in the future.
"We've effectively got an insurance principle that's operating for the 550,000 who've got the NDIS and we've got a complete failure to invest in support for people who are not eligible for the NDIS, with the consequence being that they'll become more costly to the NDIS in the future," he said.
"It is just poor public policy."
Professor Bonyhady said the problem was most apparent in the surging number of children joining the scheme.
The father of two sons with disabilities, he said it understandable that parents would fight to get their children signed up because of the lack of support outside it.
"Tier two ... requires a level of investment to ensure the scheme is built on stable foundations. At the moment, it is built of unstable foundations," he said.
A version of the Productivity Commission's "tier two" has been implemented.
The Information, Linkages and Capacity Building program - as it was branded - offers federal grants for community-based projects to support people with a disability.
But it's not enough.
A government-commissioned review from the Centre for Social Impact last year found that while the program had done "some good work to build mainstream and community capacity, it has been limited and much more needs to be done".
In a report published in June, researchers at the Melbourne Disability Institute - of which Professor Bonyhady is executive chair and director - painted a shocking picture of life for working age people outside the NDIS.
Some 90 per cent of respondents to its survey said the supports relied on for day-to-day living were inadequate to meet their needs.
Writing in the report's foreword, Professor Bonyhady described the situation as a "time bomb" which represented an "existential threat" to the NDIS.
He argued that for the NDIS to be fair and sustainable, there must be little difference between the support available to the last person who gains access to the NDIS and the first person to "miss out".
In other words, it can't be an oasis in the desert.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
