Champion trainer Chris Waller has loaded all the bases to win his second Ballarat Cup on Saturday.
Waller, who won the 2015 Ballarat Cup with Junoob, has three of the 14 runners in this years $500,000 race over 2000 metres.
Desert Icon, Polly Grey and Atishu are the master trainers representatives but Victoria's leading trainer Ciaron Maher is chasing his first with Grandslam.
Saturday's Ballarat ten race program carries Melbourne metropolitan status as it's the principal meeting in Victoria.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said the Ballarat Cup was a race he dearly wants to win.
"Ballarat is our biggest training base in Victoria and I would love to win Saturday's Ballarat Cup," he told ACM Racing. "We've had a couple of runners in the race over the years but it's a race that has eluded us.
"We've been unlucky a couple of times and I hope that changes on Saturday. We've got Grandslam in Saturday's Cup.
"He's had the one run back from a break which resulted in a third placing at Moonee Valley. He's trained on well from the Valley run.
"My biggest concern is the track. Grandslam is not at home on real heavy ground. He can handle up to soft ground but is a question mark in the heavy.
"Undoubtedly, Chris has had the Ballarat in the back of his mind for a while as he's got the three runners and I would think they'll be competitive but my bloke should be hard to beat if he gets track conditions to suit.
"I think Bankers Choice for Michael Moroney should also run well."
Maher has booked talented jockey Ethan Brown to ride the lightly raced five-year-old in the feature race on the program.
Brown, who incurred a 15 meeting suspension due to a careless riding infringement at Cranbourne last Saturday starts his time on the sidelines after Saturday's Ballarat Cup meeting. Bet365 rate Grandslam an $11 chance to win the listed race.
