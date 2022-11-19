The Canberra Times

The best tricks when it comes to blush

November 19 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't forget to blend blend blend! This is key to perfecting your final look. Picture from Shutterstock

What is your desert island make-up product? Mascara and lipstick are common responses to this fantastical scenario, however it's actually blush that can have the greatest impact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.