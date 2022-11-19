The best tricks when it comes to blush

It's helpful to know whether your skin has cool, warm or neutral undertones. As a guide, those with fair skin should reach for dusty pinks and sheer peaches. If you want to make a bold statement, medium skin with a cool undertone can be brave with bright pink, while coral and orange highlight warmer tones. Those with warm olive complexions should opt for something with a golden undertone, while cool olives should try light plum or cool pink.