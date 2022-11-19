The best tricks when it comes to blush

What is your desert island make-up product? Mascara and lipstick are common responses to this fantastical scenario, however it's actually blush that can have the greatest impact.
That said, creating the perfect flushed look is a challenge for many. The trick is to apply just enough, in just the right place, so you look serenely healthy and not like an antique china doll.
Here are some things to consider to ensure your rosy cheeks are on point.
Cream, liquid or powder
For the most part formulation boils down to personal preference. However as a general rule, cream is best for dry or older skin, as powder risks settling in fine lines. For this reason, younger or oily skin can opt for powder.
Liquid blush can really pack a punch as far as intensity of colour is concerned, but can be messy.
The right shade
It's helpful to know whether your skin has cool, warm or neutral undertones. As a guide, those with fair skin should reach for dusty pinks and sheer peaches. If you want to make a bold statement, medium skin with a cool undertone can be brave with bright pink, while coral and orange highlight warmer tones. Those with warm olive complexions should opt for something with a golden undertone, while cool olives should try light plum or cool pink.
Brush, sponge or fingers
This will depend on the tools you're using. A sponge works well for liquid or cream blush, but use your fingers if you'd prefer to actually feel where you're placing it and use your cheekbones as a guide.
Make-up brushes are best for powder blush, but make sure it's one designed for the job, so when you apply the colour to your skin the bristles only spread it to the places you want.
Perfect placement
Don't apply blush when you're smiling, but instead by guided by the place on your cheek where your nose and pupil meet and then work upwards to lift your face.
