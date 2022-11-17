Times Past: November 18, 1983

This story could have been written today with the recent surprise hail and snowstorm across Canberra this week. Alas on this day in 1983, The Canberra Times reported most of the way through November, the weather should be warming up. However the weather was cold enough that the Snowy Mountains lived up to its name with a dumping of snow fit for the beginning of winter.
A spokesman at Kosciuszko National Park, Geoff Moore, said snow began a few days prior. Two days earlier the temperatures dropped, the wind picked up, and the snow set in. He estimated between six to eight centimetres of snow fell in his area of the park, with 15 centimetres falling on the top of Mount Crackenback and 10 centimetres in Thredbo Village.
There were a few tourists in the mountains to enjoy the snow. Among them was a group from Tamworth Primary School which were found improvising tobogganing on sheets of plastic at Perisher Valley. A teacher with the group said they did a similar trip the year before and the students had been forced to shelter in Cooma because of a dust storm.
Skiers hopeful of getting some downwhill action before the end of the year would have to bank on further low temps and more snowstorms to bolster Wednesday's falls. Although cross-country skiing would have been possible on the main slopes, snow on the lower slopes was melting late the day before.
There was a dusting of snow covering the Brindabellas those from the ACT could see. Elsewhere in NSW snow fell in the Blue Mountains and around Lithgow, Mudgee and Oberon. In Victoria, some ski resorts reported snowfalls of between eight and 10 centimetres, the heaviest since August.
