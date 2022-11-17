The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 18, 1983

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1983.

This story could have been written today with the recent surprise hail and snowstorm across Canberra this week. Alas on this day in 1983, The Canberra Times reported most of the way through November, the weather should be warming up. However the weather was cold enough that the Snowy Mountains lived up to its name with a dumping of snow fit for the beginning of winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.