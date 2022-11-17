The Canberra Miniature Railway at Symonston is having a twilight run on Saturday night.
The trains will run in the evening, under and through thousands of animated, computer-controlled lights.
The event will be held from 5.30pm to 9pm.
The railway is at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston. There are two gauges with a number of trains running.
Tickets are required ($15 for early bird, $18 on the day) for unlimited rides.
Remember to wear enclosed footwear. The canteen will also be open.
The link for tickets is here.
