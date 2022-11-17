The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man approached and followed young girl in Lyneham, police say

Updated November 17 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied

A man allegedly approached a young girl and followed her for about 300m, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.