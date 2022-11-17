A man allegedly approached a young girl and followed her for about 300m, police say.
Police have issued a face-fit image of the man who allegedly approached her in Lyneham last week.
They said he approached the girl at the corner of Oliver Street and Goodwin Street about 9.30am, Thursday, November 10 and followed her, calling out to her.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a heavy build, tanned complexion, balding with white hair, a long white beard, blue eyes, and a large sunspot on the left side of his face", they said in a statement.
"He was wearing a blue plaid jumper, black tracksuit pants, and white shoes."
Police asked anyone who recognised the man, or who may have information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7267723.
