Festive gingerbread gin tasting on Friday

Why not sign off on the working week and enjoy some early yuletide cheer with a gingerbread gin tasting?
Tumbarumba-based distillery Ladbroken Distilling Co. is launching its Eliksir Gingerbread Gin at the Old Canberra Inn in Lyneham on Friday from 4pm to 6pm.
Enjoy tastings, cocktails and sampling of the range of Adventurous spirits.
Ladbroken Distilling Co. will also be at Saturday's Little Burley Market on the southern shores of Lake Burley Griffin from 9am to 1.30m.
