Much more needs to be spent on health services in the ACT

Having recently spent more than 10 hours in Canberra Hospital emergency, the headline "Health in 'worst state'" (canberratimes.com.au, November 11) is accurate.
The waiting room was almost full at mid morning when I attended. It took me four hours to be admitted and then many more hours before release due to the demand on staff services.
There were even ambos with patients ramped in the corridors.
The waiting room was at full capacity at 10pm when I was discharged.
I have great admiration for the medical staff who were excellent, but no wonder they are exhausted as the system is overwhelmed.
Andrew Barr and Katy Gallagher should go and see how dire the situation has become.
They should stop or delay any further funding of the tram and re-allocate funds to desperately needed health services. And for heaven's sake, reallocate the $41 million horse racing donation to health.
The recent alleged murder at the Adult Mental Health Unit (AMHU) is nothing short of tragic, and I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.
Sadly, this tragedy only serves to amplify the inefficiencies of the AMHU. Patients of AMHU include a vast array of individuals; all of whom have been admitted because they are chronically unwell; most are vulnerable, and some are so unwell that they become violent. Mental health issues and/or com-morbidity issues can promote such behaviours.
It is also timely to reflect on the four suicides at the Canberra Hospital from 2015-2016.
The findings were delivered in March 2021 (a long time for families of loved ones to wait), where Coroner Margaret Hunter made preliminary findings in the inquests for each of the four people, which included issues like understaffing, poor training, and a need for some physical changes at the unit.
Ms Hunter's findings were admirable, however, were the recommendations implemented?
A thorough coronial inquest is required into the alleged murder at AMHU, with strong recommendations made; implemented, monitored and reviewed.
Enough is enough. No more deaths at mental health facilities please.
There's been some debate as to whether the last ACT election gave the government a mandate to proceed with light rail. There's also the notion that voters can change their minds since then.
When I was voting, I considered the parties, their candidates and platforms as a whole. Both were so underwhelming that I voted for a minor candidate whose views aligned with mine rather than give either Labor/Greens or Liberals any succour.
Stuart Bath (Letters, November 16) asks some interesting questions about the current flooding at Echuca and its historic wharf.
The Murray reached its peak, so far this year, of 94.94m (height above sea level), well below the highest recorded in 1870 of 96.20m, and the 95.28 recorded in 1916. So, in the interests of perspective, big floods were common well before discussion of global warming or climate change.
Twice as much Murray floodwater flows past Deniliquin on the Edward River than the Murray at Echuca in big floods. It's possible to stand on the riverbank at Picnic Point (Mathoura) in normal times and watch the Murray split, one stream heading south to Echuca, the other north to Deniliquin, caused by the cadel tilt or fault, which occurred about 30,000 years ago.
The fault blocked the Murray, forcing it south to join the Goulburn River. The Murray at Echuca is actually the much smaller Goulburn, which is why it backs up, spills and floods regularly.
The Echuca wharf was originally over 300 metres long. About 75 metres survives and has been restored for tourists. It has three levels to adjust for the ten metre rise and fall of the Murray River (pre-dams and locks) from summer to winter. The extension of the railway to Echuca from Bendigo and Melbourne in 1864 made the wharf obsolete.
Dr Mackenzie (Letters, November 16) is quite right. Floods are abnormal but still entirely natural. In the floods this year we have three natural events combining to produce them. They were the La Nina (fairly weak), the negative phase of the IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) and the huge under sea volcanic eruption which occurred north of Tonga earlier this year blowing a huge amount of water, particles and aerosols tens of kilometres into the atmosphere. These natural events are probably responsible.
If Dr Mackenzie looked at the record of Australian floods and he will find that they are not unprecedented. For instance the peak flood in Windsor this year was 14 metres while in the early 1900s one peaked there at 19 metres. In 1872 the floods around Echuca spread over 60 kilometres and lasted two months. Also, as Bill Dean stated, the 1852 flood in Gundagai was the deadliest in our history.
On this side of the Pacific floods are coincident with La Nina and the droughts are coincident with El Nino. This is a completely natural cycle. Get used to it.
P O'Keeffe (Letters, November 15) says it is hard to believe David Pocock might vote against the IR bill. But why shouldn't he?
The ALP government is underhandedly doing its best to ram the bill through to avoid thorough scrutiny of its contents, particularly the contentious ones which would favour the unions.
Senator Pocock very sensibly requested that the bill be split to give him and others the opportunity to thoroughly assess its contents on their merit. That did not eventuate. I, like many others, will be very disappointed should Senator Pocock decide to pass the bill.
Many of those who voted for him wanted some sensible, practical and unbiased actions from their elected senator (which I believe is currently the case). He is not a puppet of, or a member, of the government.
Something had to be done about the construction unions as their thuggish behaviour was getting completely out of hand.
David Pocock will not lose vital support if he votes down the contentious IR bill. That will only happen if he caves in and passes the bill.
I agree with Mary Robbie ("Antivirals too expensive", Letters, November 15) that the COVID anti-viral should be provided at low or, preferably, no cost.
I might add that before running off to the doctor to obtain a prescription, a condition of eligibility for this potentially life-saving medication is that you have recently tested positive for COVID.
If it was as easy to obtain antiviral tablets as Robert Davies (Letters, November 16) says I would agree with him.
However, it is evident that not many people know about the antiviral tablets or how to access them and use them.
That is why there have been ads on television.
Humphrey McQueen resurrects a long-lived historical trope (Letters, November 15). The version I heard was of the apocryphal headline on the front-page of The Wellington Dominion: "New Zealand warns Stalin".
From Czar, to Stalin, to Putin, what is it about this great, but ever under-achieving, nation that it must always be an outsider under an authoritarian boot?
When will those titans of human hope and possibility, the Americans, the Russians, and the Chinese understand that it is only through their fraternal alliance and cooperation that the human race will survive even the next 50 years, let alone the challenges of 2100?
Compare that with their present obsessions; the subjugation of a peaceful neighbour, the destruction of an irrelevant island, and the deification of a clown in a red hat.
Kirsten Lawson wrote a very good article "ACT government unmoved as NSW considers of compensation for taxi plate owners" which was first published November 25, 2015.
Does anybody have documentation to confirm "owners of perpetual plates paid as much as $250,000 for their plates at auction from the government"? I need to validate that the ACT government sold plates at auction? We are addressing a potential realised loss to perpetual taxi plates owners in ACT of as much as $76 million dollars if the plates become worthless.
We have seen what has happened in other states. It is only a matter of time in the ACT.
Why would Florida Man stand for election when he's spent the past two years telling us the electoral system can't be trusted?
Another cruise ship full of COVID cases. Who could possibly have seen that coming?
I look forward to seeing the newly acquired colonial billiard table at the National Museum in due course ("National Museum of Australia acquires 1885 billiard table with one-of-a-kind historical carvings", canberratimes.com.au, November 17). But I don't think Prince Albert ever played on it since he died in 1861.
Minister Barr was putting pressure on landlords to bring there rentals up to standard but he was failing to look after public housing tenants. From reports some public housing tenants were living in deplorable conditions. Could the government please apply the same rules to public housing as it does to landlords?
Mokhles k Sidden says the "three amigos in ultimate suffering" are the Palestinians, Syrians and Ukrainians." (Letters, November 15). Half a million Syrians have been killed and millions more displaced by their own government. Ukraine has been pounded to rubble by an illegal invader. The Palestinians, by contrast, have spurned repeated offers of statehood and numerous other peace initiatives.
Let me predict the outcome of the Orroral Valley fire inquiry: "Mistakes were made but we learnt a lot". No one gets punished. No one pays damages or fines. "All right everyone, just move on along now, nothing to see here".
Mary Robbie (Letters, November 15) said $40 "is an outrageous cost" for antivirals. She also said the government subsidises the cost by more than $1000. I think that the government shows better judgement.
Recently koalas had their conservation status upgraded from vulnerable to endangered. How did the NSW government respond? By trying to introduce legislation to promote native forest logging and reducing environmental controls that protect threatened species.
Am I the only one who didn't have "potholes and long grass are an insult to veterans" on my 2022 letters page bingo-card? (Letters, November 15).
Open up your ears Mr Deane (November 15). Climate scientists haven't been telling us we will be swept away in one deluge or razed to the ground in one fire. They have said catastrophic weather events will become more frequent, prolonged and severe. That is what is happening right in front of our eyes.
