Much more needs to be spent on health services in the ACT

If Dr Mackenzie looked at the record of Australian floods and he will find that they are not unprecedented. For instance the peak flood in Windsor this year was 14 metres while in the early 1900s one peaked there at 19 metres. In 1872 the floods around Echuca spread over 60 kilometres and lasted two months. Also, as Bill Dean stated, the 1852 flood in Gundagai was the deadliest in our history.