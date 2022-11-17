The Canberra Times
Much more needs to be spent on health services in the ACT

November 18 2022 - 5:30am
The emergency staff at the Canberra Hospital do their best but there just aren't enough of them to keep up. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Having recently spent more than 10 hours in Canberra Hospital emergency, the headline "Health in 'worst state'" (canberratimes.com.au, November 11) is accurate.

