"For distinguished command and leadership in action as Commander Joint Task Force 633 on Operation SLIPPER."
This is the citation accompanying the Distinguished Service Cross (DSC) awarded to a Major-General in the period subject of the Brereton Inquiry into alleged war crimes by special forces soldiers in Afghanistan.
This same Major-General was also awarded a "blanket exemption" from liability in the Brereton Inquiry Report on the basis that he didn't have 'effective oversight or influence' over the soldiers subject of the allegations.
These soldiers were, of course, members of Joint Task Force 633 on Operation SLIPPER.
'Effective oversight or influence' is not an element of command responsibility under International or Australian criminal law.
We can only assume that Major-General Justice Brereton exculpated this other Major-General from criminal responsibility on the basis of his application of the criminal law.
In that light, the "blanket exemption" from criminal responsibility can only have been awarded on the basis that the recipient of the DSC did not have "effective command and control" or "effective authority and control" - the terms in both International and Australian criminal law provisions on command responsibility - over his subordinate forces subject of the allegations of war crimes.
The distinguished Major-General whose command and leadership in action apparently warranted the award of the Distinguished Servce Cross cannot have his proverbial cake and eat it too.
The inconsistency in this situation is patently obvious - this General was awarded for his "distinguished command and leadership in action" whilst concurrently not having "effective command and control" over soldiers in action. Ineffective command/authority and control does not equate with distinguished command and leadership. Indeed, the two concepts are diametrically opposed.
Major-General Brereton blames the lack of "effective" command and control on the fact the other Major-General only had "theatre command" of the subject forces and not "operational command". This artificial distinction is, itself, problematic.
The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, in confirming a long line of post-World War II war crimes cases, expressly considered both tactical or operational commanders and theatre commanders, with the latter being potentially liable for war crimes committed by troops not under their command. Australian criminal law recognises this fact in the element of "effective authority" and control as an alternative to "effective command" and control.
The distinguished Major-General whose command and leadership in action apparently warranted the award of the DSC cannot have his proverbial cake and eat it too.
Either he exercised effective theatre command/authority and control to the requisite high level of distinction, such that he is not entitled to any purported "blanket exemption" from command responsibility, or he did not exercise effective theatre "command and leadership in action" - a status falling far short of distinguished service - such that his eligibility for the DSC must be in doubt.
MORE OPINION:
Fortuitously for this particular Major-General, it appears Major-Generals are not being investigated by a competent criminal investigative body.
It also appears there is no mechanism by which a Distinguished Service Cross can be returned where service appears to be less than distinguished or the recipient is not sleeping well at night aware of the ineffectiveness of his command as described by Major-General Brereton.
Is it any wonder soldiers and junior officers in this country view both exemptions from command responsibility and the awarding of higher honours and awards to generals as being akin to handing out "lollies at a kids' party"?
