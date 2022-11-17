Canberra's Walk for Prems is for children like Claire

Wanniassa bub Claire Whelband was born three months' premature, weighing just 565 grams.
"The size of a Coke can," her mum Cate Whelband said.
A routine scan discovered Claire wasn't growing in the womb. Cate also developed preeclampsia during the pregnancy. Claire was eventually delivered via emergency caesarean at 28 weeks.
The tiny baby suffered a range of health issues, including a hole in her heart, and spent 141 days in the Canberra Hospital.
Now 15 months, Claire weighs six kilos, has a very sophisticated palate (smoked salmon is a favourite) and loves to play peek-a-boo. Oh, and pull her big brother Thomas' hair.
"She's fine. Slightly delayed, but that's to be expected," Claire said.
"She eats more than I do and never stops moving. She loves to get into everything. She'll do everything but maybe in a different order. She crawled before she could sit up. She'll probably run before she can walk."
Cate, a year 3-4 teacher at Theodore Primary, and husband Peter, who works in IT, are forever grateful for the help they received from the Life's Little Treasures Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting the families of babies born sick or before 37 weeks gestation.
Claire was born in the midst of COVID and was cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), one of many already vulnerable newborns. COVID meant only one parent at a time could be with Claire over those 141 days (except on three very special occasions) and that she didn't get to meet her brother until she came home.
Once the family was reunited at home, the Life's Little Treasures Foundation organised for a house cleaner who could work in full PPT (again due to COVID) and other assistance such as a weekly support group.
"We still get fortnightly support calls - 'How are you going?', 'Are you okay?'," Cate said.
The Canberra Walk for Prems, on Sunday, November 27, is the major fundraiser for the foundation.
Little Claire and all her family will be doing the walk around Lake Tuggeranong.
The event starts at 9.30am in Tuggeranong Town Park on November 27. People can register on the day and walk for that next premmie born.
For Cate, it's a very personal cause.
"Without medical treatment both Claire and I would have died. Raising awareness and funds is so important," she said.
More details on the Walk for Prems can be found here.
