Labor government announces National Early Years Summit

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
November 17 2022 - 10:30pm
Minister for Social services, Amanda Rishworth. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The federal government will hold a summit on early childhood as it eyes potential change to the public service's delivery of programs affecting children aged younger than five.

