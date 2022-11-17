Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling is looking forward to reuniting with Danny Levi and the increased competition the Samoa dummy half will bring with him.
Starling made his NRL debut as the back-up rake to Levi when the pair were at Newcastle in 2018.
The 24-year-old joined the Green Machine the following year, while Levi has spent time at Manly, Brisbane and Huddersfield since then.
Now the 26-year-old will join Starling and Zac Woolford as the dummy halves in the Raiders senior squad on a two-year deal, as cover for Adrian Trevilyan (knee) - who will be out of action for the first half of next season.
The Raiders have also lost former co-captain Josh Hodgson, who has joined Parramatta for the next two years.
Starling said Levi would bring plenty of experience with him to Canberra.
"I played with Danny up in Newcastle and we were really good friends up there," he said.
"Looking forward to getting Danny down here. We've got some really good nines now here with me, [Woolford] and Danny - and there's a couple of younger boys there too.
"Looking forward to battling it out with those two boys for positions. It's the old saying, 'Iron sharpens iron' so looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"Danny's really experienced. He's played up at Newcastle and been to a few clubs - Brisbane and Manly and then went overseas - so he's got a lot of experience.
"I'll be looking to learn a bit off him for sure."
When Hodgson went down with a season-ending knee injury at the start of the 2022 campaign, Starling took over as the starting No.9.
But he became a running weapon off the bench when the Raiders brought Woolford in from the NRL wilderness.
Starling said he would continue to do whatever role Canberra coach Ricky Stuart asked of him.
"I spoke to 'Stick' before I went away and had a good chat with him about what he wants from me moving forward," Starling said.
"We're pretty clear on what my role is moving forward ... it's just whatever Stick needs me to do every week."
Both Starling and versatile forward Corey Harawira-Naera returned to pre-season training earlier than required.
The Raiders have new fitness staff following the departure of Jeremy Hickmans to the Redcliffe Dolphins after just one season with the Green Machine.
They've brought in Josh Strahorn, from the ACT Brumbies, to take over as high performance manager.
The emphasis has been on getting ready for the ever-increasing speed of the game.
"Joshy's been good. Quite similar but different as well to Jeremy Hickmans last year," Harawira-Naera said.
"He's pretty big on his speed and recovery as well. It's something I'm pretty keen to dive into."
Harawira-Naera wanted to cut down his playing weight from 105 kilograms to about 100kg, and he was desperate to get a full pre-season in after an injury interrupted lead-up last summer.
He didn't mind what role he had - whether it was as an edge forward or through the middle.
The Raiders also have Hudson Young and co-captain Elliott Whitehead in the second row, but will need to fill Adam Elliott's role at lock following his departure to Newcastle.
Harawira-Naera was enjoying getting to know the young players who make up most of the squad at pre-season training at the moment.
He felt Peter Hola was a player to watch next season.
Hola was Canberra's NSW Cup player of the year, but didn't play an NRL game.
He's contracted to the Green Machine for 2023 and has an option for the following year, but at this stage hadn't taken that up.
"I just want to be fit. I want to have a full pre-season - I haven't had a good, full pre-season for a while now," Harawira-Naera said.
"Last year I missed a good two months. The year before we had all the COVID stuff we finished a bit later so we didn't get much time off anyway.
"I challenge myself to do every session this year, broken or not, and get as much ks as I can."
