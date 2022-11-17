Ute driver filmed sliding through roundabout, fish-tailing down road: police

A ute driver has been caught on camera driving dangerously, and a BMW driver has been busted at almost 50km/h above the limit, police say.
Police said the BMW driver will lose his licence, and the ute driver was one demerit point from losing his after their recent dangerous driving.
In the first incident, an 18-year-old Isabella Plains man on a provisional licence has been fined $700 and given three demerit points after his dangerous driving was captured on a dash-cam.
They said he slid his Ford ute around a Chisholm roundabout about 4.25pm on Monday and "fish-tailed" along a road.
"Police later spoke to the man and issued an infringement notice for improper use of motor vehicle. As a provisional licence holders have four points available, this driver will not be able to accrue any further points for the next twelve months, as that will result in a licence suspension," the said in a statement.
In the other incident, officers detected a grey BMW 330i sedan speeding at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Monaro Highway, Gilmore, at 6.25am Wednesday.
The driver, a 45-year-old Calwell man, was issued an infringement notice for speeding by more than 45km/h. This carries a fine of $1841 and six demerit points.
Police checks revealed he had previously been detected speeding by more than 45km/h in May 2021, meaning his licence will be suspeneded when points are applied.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.