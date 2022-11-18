The Canberra Times
David Celeski has been sentenced to a drug treatment order by the ACT Supreme Court after Langtrees brothel bust

Olivia Ireland
Olivia Ireland
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
David Celeski, has walked from prison receiving a drug treatment order. Picture Facebook

A drug trafficker who was busted with a loaded gun, illicit substances and more than $12,000 in cash after falling unconscious has walked from prison after receiving a treatment order.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

