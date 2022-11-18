A drug trafficker who was busted with a loaded gun, illicit substances and more than $12,000 in cash after falling unconscious has walked from prison after receiving a treatment order.
David Celeski, 40, faced sentencing in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday over seven offences, which included drug trafficking.
The other charges were of dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition, supplying a declared substance, and possessing a declared substance.
Acting Justice Richard Refshauge sentenced Celeski to a two-year drug and alcohol treatment order, which involves him attending court regularly for assessments.
The treatment order was attached to a suspended jail sentence, which Celeski may have to serve behind bars in the event of a breach.
Acting Justice Refshauge noted Celeski was a good student with a supportive family when growing up, though he had struggled with mental health issues.
Celeski then fell into drugs as they made him feel energised and "great", though they have caused him to commit about 45 offences since he was 18.
Court documents show Celeski attended Langtrees Bar and Brothel, in Mitchell, early on February 5.
About 9.16am, the receptionist contacted emergency services requesting an ambulance as Celeski had passed out.
When paramedics arrived about 9.26am, they observed the offender to be unconscious and began administering first aid.
Paramedics searched through his personal belongings to try to find identification and, while doing so, found a large quantity of currency, about $10,000, a firearm and a quantity of substances suspected of being illicit drugs.
Police then attended the brothel about 10.00am and arrested Celeski.
During a search of Celeski's possessions, police located a silver firearm, cash totalling to $12,271.95, a large clip seal bag containing 40 grams of heroin and three telephones.
Police also found methylamphetamine weighing 29 grams, 1.6 grams of heroin and 7 grams of butanediol.
In sentencing Celeski on Friday, Acting Justice Refshauge acknowledged some people may think the offender would just "commit further offences".
"You need to take this opportunity and work hard with it," the judge told Celeski.
"We are committed to have you succeed."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
