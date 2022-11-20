For the first time, Anthony Albanese runs a real risk of leaving parliament with a bloody nose.
Waving a dollar coin around daily during the campaign, the soon-to-be prime minister used stagnant wages as a stick to beat the Coalition.
He's since made Labor's complex, sweeping industrial package central to his pitch.
Leaders are usually boosted by jetting overseas, but this return flight may put Albanese in the middle of a dogfight.
Labor has resisted crossbench calls to split the bill, allowing its less controversial elements to sail through immediately.
But as the clock ticks down, it may be forced to choose between that or nothing at all.
Neither scenario is appealing for Labor, and any attempt to celebrate a watered down bill would belie an uncomfortable truth.
A booby trap would be waiting early next year.
The sweeteners - more flexible working hours, better job security - already passed, crossbenchers would still need convincing to green light the business-angering medicine on its own.
That medicine, multi-employer bargaining, is far less likely to pass on its own, but any failure could spark a union revolt. Few things spook a Labor leader more than that.
ACT senator David Pocock insists a split bill could pass on Monday, accusing Labor of rushing complex reforms.
It's hard to see a better chance for the independent to extract concessions; Pocock will likely wield a veto on a plan the government is desperate to ram through.
He remains locked in conversations with the government, which both parties frame as positive, as well as business groups and unions.
For Albanese, there is more confidence over another piece of signature legislation, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, and less riding on the outcome of a third, the territory rights bill.
The Prime Minister has always been a personal supporter of the territories deciding their own laws on voluntary assisted dying. But having allowed a conscience vote, bringing the matter to a head is all that's needed to fulfil an election commitment.
Key Flashpoints: Labor's in-tray in Final Sitting Week
Then there's the ticking clock.
It's refreshing to have a packed parliamentary schedule, but eight days goes like a flash. And the agenda released this week begs a question: has Labor bitten off more than it can chew?
There's its electric vehicle subsidies. More negotiation will be required on that, and everyone will want a say.
There's its cheaper child care bill, its emergency response extension, beefed-up biosecurity powers, a host of trade amendments to be ticked off. There's its bid to get pensioners to downsize, and tougher punishments for foreign acquisition breaches.
That's just week one.
Throw in the industrial relations brawl and passing the NACC, and Labor may find itself running out of time.
No wonder rumours of sitting period extension are already swirling.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
