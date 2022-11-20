Parliament is ready for a frenetic rush to the finish line, as Labor scrambles to pass a host of signature bills in the final sitting fortnight of the year.
Parliamentarians descended on Canberra over the weekend, amid talk the government may extend the sitting period to cram through election commitments.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on track to make good on a pledge for a federal anti-corruption commission this year, despite likely attempts to amend it.
But storm clouds are brewing over Labor's sweeping industrial relations package, which has angered business and left an unconvinced Senate kingmaker demanding more time.
Speaking to the International Trade Union Confederation on Monday, Mr Albanese will place the reforms in the lineage of the union movement's great historical achievements.
"We know there are always those who say that any improvement in workers pay, any improvement in the status quo, will see the sky fall in," he will say.
"They say it every time, they are wrong every time. And we will push ahead like we do, every time."
The government argues the complex changes - which would dramatically alter enterprise bargaining, worker entitlements, and rip up a construction union watchdog - are necessary to kickstart sluggish wage growth.
The union-driven push is opening up another stoush between Labor and big business, which is also warning against a windfall profits tax on the mining sector.
And with the Coalition and the Lambie Network's two senators to oppose the plan, independent David Pocock will likely wield the deciding vote in the upper house.
Senator Pocock wants more time to mull the bill, but Labor has so far resisted calls to split it, passing its less contentious elements immediately.
Labor has already showed some flexibility on industrial relations, Mr Albanese on Sunday confirming it was "always willing to negotiate" and would also consider a Senate report on the bill set for release on Tuesday.
"My government is an inclusive government. We've sat down with business, we've sat down with unions and we've sat down with others who have an interest," he told Sunrise.
"We'll look at any practical suggestions going forward which improve the legislation."
But another key election commitment, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, looks to be smoother sailing.
And an inquiry into the bill recommended parliament green tick the government's model with minor changes, and Labor has the numbers to pass the NACC in the lower house.
But it could face a stiffer challenge in the Senate, where the Greens and Senator Pocock are pushing for greater transparency, and the Coalition remains non-committal.
Coalition senate leader Simon Birmingham said the opposition would wait to see any amendments before declaring its hand.
"I hope and trust that they will have considered the evidence ... [and] hopefully we can offer bipartisan support for its passage," he told the ABC's Insiders.
Mr Albanese had equivocated on the timing of the NACC, promising to "legislate" the body this year before watering down that pledge.
Integrity experts are crying foul over Labor's threshold for public hearings, which would only be held in "exceptional circumstances". Independent MP Helen Haines has stated she will move an amendment to remove that threshold.
An emotionally-charged debate on territory rights, brewing in the Senate since September, may drag into the second week.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese headlines support for the bill, which would pave the way for the ACT and NT to make their own laws on voluntary assisted dying. It sailed through the lower house in August.
Both major parties are allowing a conscience vote, making support from conservative Labor and Coalition senators vital.
Exact numbers remain unclear, with a number of Labor senators expected to vote no, though the yes camp is quietly confident.
"Clearly, attitudes have changed towards this in society. Every state has legislated on it, including conservative governments," Senator Pocock told The Canberra Times.
"I think the numbers are there, at the moment, and that's why it's important that it's put to a vote and not kicked down the road."
But with just an hour of debate scheduled for Thursday morning, the matter is unlikely come to a head until the last sitting week of the year.
"It's important that everyone who wants to have a say gets to have a say," Senator Pocock said.
"We've heard all the various arguments for and against yet. Once that's done, the Senate needs to vote on it."
Labor is also set to introduce its plan to make electric vehicles cheaper, and will again need support from the crossbench.
It is facing resistance from the Greens and Senator Pocock, who argue including hybrids, which use both petrol and electric power, would be a de facto subsidy for fossil fuels.
The government remains locked in negotiations with the independent, who has threatened vote against any bill which includes hybrid subsidies.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.