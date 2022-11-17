The Australian unemployment rate has dropped to 3.4 per cent, once again proving economists' predictions wrong.
Of those 32,000 people, men were employed at a rate of three-to-one compared with women.
More people have also become full-time employed.
This latest figure may see interest rates going up further, as the Reserve Bank of Australia tries to tackle inflation.
In other national news, a study has found more than half a million Australian's have long COVID, many of whom suffer from debilitating symptoms.
Around 35,000 of those are estimated to have symptoms which significantly limit their lives.
The World Health Organisation estimates 10-20 per cent of people with the virus will experience long COVID.
Deliveroo, a meal delivery service, has shut down after going into voluntary receivership.
This has left thousands without work, and impacted restaurants who used the service to sell food.
Deliveroo had previously come under fire for opposing reforms which would improve working standards for delivery riders.
Meanwhile, staff at a popular Australian zoo have walked off in a "snap strike", protesting payroll issues.
Workers at Taronga Zoo in Dubbo also plan to strike on December 27.
Taronga has 880 staff across two zoos, including one in Sydney.
The union said staff have been underpaid and had leave entitlements go missing for 18 months.
