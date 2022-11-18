He reached incredible heights as a jockey and now retired hoop Darren Beadman has pledged to mentor the next generation of riders.
The Canberra product won horse racing's biggest events during an illustrious career that saw him win two Melbourne Cups, the Golden Slipper, Cox Plate and 94 Group 1 races in total.
It all came to a shuddering halt in 2012 when Beadman suffered a serious brain injury in a fall in Hong Kong. That triggered a transition to training and he's now the assistant trainer at Godolphin.
The role sees the former jockey work with up and coming apprentices as they take the first steps in their journey to Group 1 glory.
"I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing the young kids achieve different heights," Beadman said. "When you speak to them and they listen to you and it comes off, it gives them more zeal to be able to go on and do better.
"In this game you're dealing with $30 million horses and riding against sportsmen like James McDonald and Hugh Bowman. You're 18 years of age, they've got a generation on you but you've still got to compete against them on and off the track.
"You need an old head on young shoulders and it's important to have good people around you to listen to what they're saying.
"I've got Zac Lloyd on board as our apprentice at Godolphin, I'd like to help him grow into a senior rider. That's a little project that's come my way, I like helping the young kids coming through."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Beadman has been rewarded for his achievements as a jockey and trainer with induction in the ACT Sports Hall of Fame.
Joining the 57-year-old in this year's class are Glenn Lazarus and Ben Williams.
Some of Beadman's first memories of racing were formed at Canberra Racecourse and he credited the city for setting the foundation for a successful career.
"Canberra is where I cut my teeth," he said. "It's where I started to lay down the roots of what was to become a career and a passion. It's carried me all the way.
"I have fond memories when I come back to Canberra. It's one of the first places I strapped a horse for the late Mr Tony Freedman. I rode a Black Opal Stakes winner there, I've strapped horses there, trained there."
Beadman's journey from jockey to trainer was riddled with self doubt and a lengthy rehabilitation process.
Eventually success followed and he now works under James Cummings at Godolphin.
Beadman has had numerous opportunities to branch out on his own, but for now he's happy to continue working with Cummings to produce Group 1 winners.
"I could have had that opportunity 100 times," he said. "I'm very happy where I am. I've worn a lot of hats in Godolphin.
"From assistant trainer to stable foreman to trainer to interim trainer, I run race days and trials in Sydney and NSW. I'm really comfortable being under the umbrella of Godolphin."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.