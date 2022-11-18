The Canberra Chill men are driven to make ACT hockey history and break their national title drought.
The Hockey One League is the newest iteration of a national competition in the sport and the Chill was established in 2019 - combining the men's and women's team under the same name.
The women made the finals in that year, but haven't been back since, and the last appearance by a men's Canberra hockey team at national level was way back in 2002 when they were the Lakers.
A Canberra team - men or women - have never won a national hockey championship, but that can all change this weekend.
"That'd be pretty special to win it," the Chill men's captain Ben Craig said from Bendigo where the finals will get underway this weekend.
"I know there's a lot of people who've waited a long time for anything like this to happen. If it does come off, and we get it done, it would just mean some very happy people back home."
The Chill men are finalising their preparations for their semi-final clash against the Perth Thundersticks on Saturday afternoon. If they win that game, they will face either NSW Pride or the Brisbane Blaze in the final.
The Chill beat the Thundersticks and Pride recently, but the Blaze present a more difficult challenge if they make the final.
"The first game is going to be tough. We played Perth a couple of weeks ago and won 4-2 but it was a really tight game," Craig said.
"Then we played NSW last week and won 3-nil, but they'd want to do better next time around.
"Brisbane are also very good, and leading the comp. We lost to them in round one as our only loss."
The Chill finished right behind the Blaze on the ladder and that single defeat is the only mark on an otherwise extraordinary season led by coach of the year, Seyi Onitiri.
Craig believes the Chill were underestimated, but have surprised a few people with their performances, particularly their unbelievable form of late.
"We definitely surpassed what people thought we would achieve this season," he said.
"We've made the big stage take notice of us. That's what five wins on the trot will do.
"Everyone's excited and there's an energy not just in the team, but the whole Canberra hockey community."
Cool conditions are expected in Bendigo which should suit the Chill, and all the other teams have travelled from interstate, meaning no home advantage to any squad.
Canberra will rely on their star Kookaburras goalkeeper and league MVP Andrew Charter to be a standout, and for his teammates a call-up to the national team could also be on the line, adding further motivation.
"Ben Staines is probably close to getting a call up to the Kookaburras," Craig said. "Rising Star David Atkin has also been fantastic in his first time at this level and playing in a very tough position.
"James Day has scored a lot and also at the right time.
"And we know how good Andrew is at the back. It's not just his saves, it's the way he organises and sees the field.
"But truly everyone has had their moments and that's what makes the team so good."
Hockey One League Finals Schedule - Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex
Semi-final 1: Brisbane Blaze v NSW Pride - Saturday 12.05pm
Semi-final 2: Canberra Chill v Perth Thundersticks - Saturday 3.05pm
Play-off: Third v Fourth - Sunday 12.05pm
Grand final: Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2 - Sunday 4.05pm
