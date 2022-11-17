Canberra Potters 2022 Christmas Fair is a chance to find unique presents

It's an event keenly anticipated each year by canny Canberrans who love to find something unique and special for Christmas presents.
The Canberra Potters 2022 Christmas Fair is taking place this year from Saturday, December 10 to Sunday, December 18.
The fair will be open daily between 10am and 4pm at the Canberra Potters Gallery (1 Aspinall Street, Watson). Admission is free.
Sylvie & Bruno will also be joining the fair on December 11 and 18, selling coffee, cold drinks and poffertjes.
But if you want to get in before everyone else, there will be a VIP opening night on Friday, December 9. Tickets are $10 and bookings are essential.
VIPs will get early access to the market, a chance to meet the makers and a glass of bubbles on arrival. There will be two sessions 5.30pm to 6.30pm, or 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Tickets for the VIP night can be purchased here.
