The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Sport Hall of Fame inductee Ben Williams calls for rethink on 'punitive' approach to referee abuse

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former top referee and now PE teacher Ben Williams is being inducted into the ACT Sport Hall of Fame. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Legendary Canberran referee Ben Williams has called on all sports to rethink their response to abuse of match officials, as it becomes harder than ever to retain staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.