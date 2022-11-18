Legendary Canberran referee Ben Williams has called on all sports to rethink their response to abuse of match officials, as it becomes harder than ever to retain staff.
In Canberra there have been numerous incidents of soccer referees copping vile abuse from players, coaches and supporters alike, and Williams believes more needs to be done to eradicate such behaviour.
"Everyone has got a right to be involved in sport, but there's also a responsibility that you don't affect other people's enjoyment," Williams told The Canberra Times.
"We need to actually park our egos and ask, 'Is the way I'm behaving in the best interest of the game'? And if not, they need to check themselves, and that shouldn't be up to the referees.
"That should be a holistic approach from the sport, from clubs in terms of the culture they want to breed, and individually.
"There needs to be a line in the sand, and it can't all be punitive.
"The education is the hard bit. It's easy to send out a fine, but does it fix the problem? I'm not convinced it does."
Williams acknowledged that the issue was not unique to soccer, with multiple sports dealing with the same problem.
Part of that comes from the misconception that officials are the "fun police" when they are in fact just as passionate about sport as its players.
What concerned Williams most, though, was how ongoing abuse would hurt the growth of sports as they struggled to keep officials on board.
At the NPL Men's grand final in Canberra last month there were a total of eight yellow cards alone dished out in a fiery second half, with a red card shown to a coach after the full-time whistle for dissent.
That was in addition to abuse hurled from the stands at the match referee throughout the season decider.
"If you were there, and were thinking about refereeing next year, you probably would just change your mind," Williams said.
"Every sport is struggling. Recruitment is the easy part. But if they're not supported or respected, the hardest bit is retention. We do play a very important part and we've just got to keep remembering to invest in officiating, whichever sport it is."
Williams is set to be inducted into the ACT Sport Hall of Fame next Friday at the Canberra Sport Awards, celebrating a career spanning more than two decades that made him one of Australia's most successful international referees of all time.
"I was a bit floored, really. I've been retired now for six years and I'm in a bit of a different chapter in life teaching at UC Kaleen High School," Williams said.
"But I jumped online and had a look at the inductees over the years and it's a who's who of Australian sport, so I'm incredibly honoured."
Prior to his retirement in 2016 Williams was ranked in the top 10 of referees in the world.
"I started refereeing in Canberra in late 1992, then worked my way up through the National Soccer League, the A-League, and then when Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) it just continued to grow," Williams said.
His job took him to over 40 countries, with his posts at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup (2011, 2015), FIFA Club World Cup (2010, 2014), the 2012 London Olympic Games, and the 2012 AFC Champions League final, among the highlights.
READ MORE SOCCER NEWS:
The 45-year-old credited the support he received from the various schools he taught at during his refereeing career for helping him achieve his dreams, too.
"I had to put my teaching career on the backburner a bit while football kicked off for me and I tried to balance both for a while before something had to give," Williams said.
"I've been really lucky that in the different schools I've been in that I've had really good people who have been really supportive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.