The ABC Gives appeal has launched, with the online donation website live and remaining open until New Year's Eve.
Following what has been another difficult year for many, ABC Radio teams across the country are partnering with several charities to support those who need a helping hand in the lead-up to the festive season.
In the ACT, the local charity to benefit from the appeal will be OzHarvest, which each week rescues surplus food, providing nearly 22,000 meals to people in Canberra and the surrounding region.
Donations can be made at abc.net.au/gives.
