I had cause this week to drive from Melba to Kippax, then on to Deakin and returning home via McKellar Park.
Such a disappointment. In more than 50 years living in this city I have never seen it so shabby.
The longest grass on public areas that I have ever seen and when it is cut the mown grass is just left behind. Half a job.
Road line marking; there must be a recommended maximum time between coats. Road signage for the benefit of all and sundry carefully hidden behind vegetation or so old that the elements have taken away the information.
The current rash of potholes is merely a recent nuisance. Andrew Barr goes flying around south-east Asia drumming up tourists and they arrive to a city so neglected that he should feel ashamed of presiding over such a decline in standards.
I was in a happy mood on Wednesday morning. Trumpism was on the way down. The Democrats had done better than expected in the midterms, even winning the Senate.
Rupert Murdoch had reportedly told Mr Trump he would not back a fresh White House bid. Xi Jinping had held discussions with Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese after long standoffs. A full reconciliation will take time but it is a good start.
Then early that afternoon Mr Trump announced that he was running for president again and I was reminded of the turmoil, dysfunction and misinformation of the previous Trump administration.
But later I reminded myself of Ron DeSantis's success in the midterms and hope he will secure the Republican nomination in 2024.
Mr DeSantis has been described as "Trump with a brain".
While some of Mr DeSantis's views have been divisive, he will be more stable than Mr Trump and better for democracy. In the more complex and dangerous times ahead, the world cannot afford another Trump presidency.
Bradley Perrett believes that Australia is in a similar position to that of Czechoslovakia in the mid-1930s ("What if the US won't stand by us", canberratimes.com, November 12).
We have something that is of vital importance to the US military, whereas Czechoslovakia didn't. It's called Pine Gap.
I was dismayed in the local post office when asking for my mail to be redirected for a short period as I am moving to Queensland next week. I handed over a typed slip showing my new address and the short period involved. I was taken aback when my request was handed back with a voluminous document to be completed together with a request for $68 to cover the workload.
As a 91-year-old and a past postal worker with the then-PMG, when good service was our primary task, I simply shrugged and walked out in disgust.
Unfortunately as my father Lindsay Curtis is no longer alive I can't ask him about his zeal or apparent failure regarding the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act (the ADJR Act) as described by Mr Willheim (Letters, November 17).
However, as Lindsay went on to serve as deputy secretary of the Attorney-General's Department, President of the ACT Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and was awarded a posthumous doctorate from the University of Wollongong, any "failure" in that ADJR project did not hold him back.
Peter Toscan (Letters, November 17), castigates those responsible for allowing certain words to besmirch the hallowed pages of The Canberra Times ("Namadgi burned for a 'piss break'" canberratimes.com.au, November 15). My own reaction was one of pure delight. Why be 19th century prissy and euphemistic when you can be direct and factual? "Namadgi burned for a visit to the powder room?" That's just beating around the bush.
